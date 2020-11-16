With COVID-19 spiking in Philadelphia and across the country, the Eagles will have to reverse course and stop allowing fans to attend games at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia announced new restrictions today to combat the pandemic, and those restrictions will make it impossible for the Eagles to have fans at home games, the team announced today.

For their last three home games, the Eagles have had a capacity of 7,500. For their next home game no fans will attend, and it seems unlikely that the city will reverse course again before the end of the season.

The Eagles said they will continue working with the city and will inform season ticket holders if any seats become available.

Philadelphia will no longer permit fans at Eagles games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk