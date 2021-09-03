Philadelphia news station trolls Sixers star Ben Simmons in unflattering way

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
In this article:
The Philadelphia 76ers are in a tough spot as they move forward with their offseason before training camp for the 2021-22 season gets underway at the end of September.

They must find a way to get value for disgruntled star Ben Simmons in a trade before the season begins for them in October. The 25-year old All-Star has requested a trade and the team must now find a way to fulfill his request while also getting value in return in a short amount of time.

As the Philadelphia area was hit with a ton of rain and flooding from Hurricane Ida, news station Fox 29 was providing coverage of the damage left by the storm. As a dumpster was floating down a river, a newscaster compared the trash can to Simmons.

While Simmons has had a ton of offensive struggles in the playoffs and he has his issues when it comes to his offensive output, he is not “trash”. While it probably was just a joke, this is what Joel Embiid means by he wants Sixers fans to be better.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

