Philadelphia moves into the top five

The Bruins remain on top of the power rankings with the Blues and Avalanche trading spots in the top three. The Flyers make it into the top-five for the first time this season.

This week I look at how each team is faring on the power play in giving up shorthanded goals with the biggest surprise being the lowly Los Angeles Kings.

1. Boston

Record: 43-14-12 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -1)

The Bruins split with Tampa Bay and defeated Florida in overtime. Boston plays Philadelphia, Buffalo and Toronto this week. Boston have allowed seven shorthanded goals.

2. St. Louis

Record: 41-18-10 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -3)

The Blues finally lost this week as the New Jersey Devils upended them but they also defeated the Rangers and Chicago. St. Louis takes on Florida, Anaheim, San Jose and Ottawa this week. The Blues have given up six goals while having a power play.

3. Colorado

Record: 41-19-8 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -2)

The Avalanche beat Detroit and San Jose, lost in overtime to Anaheim and lost outright to Vancouver. They face Los Angeles, the New York Rangers, Vancouver and Vegas this week. Colorado have given up six shorthanded goals.

4. Tampa Bay

Record: 43-20-6 (2-1-1)

(Last Week – 5)

The Lightning defeated Montreal and Boston, garnered a point in a shootout loss to Detroit and lost to Boston as they played the Bruins twice last week. They play Toronto, Philadelphia, Detroit and New Jersey this week. Tampa Bay have allowed seven shorthanded goals.

5. Philadelphia

Record: 41-20-7 (3-0-0)

(Last Week -6)

The Flyers are on a nine-game winning streak as they upended Washington Carolina and Buffalo this past week. The Flyers play Boston, Tampa Bay, Minnesota and Edmonton this week. The Flyers have given up six goals while having the man-advantage.

6. Washington

Record: 41-20-7 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -4)

The Capitals split the week, winning in Pittsburgh, losing in overtime to the New York Rangers and losing to Philadelphia in regulation. Washington takes on Buffalo, Detroit and Chicago. Washington have allowed nine shorthanded goals to date.

7. Vegas

Record: 38-24-8 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -8)

The Golden Knights defeated New Jersey and Calgary and lost to Winnipeg. The Golden Knights finish up their five-game road trip as they take on Edmonton, Minnesota and Colorado. Vegas has given up only three shorthanded goals this year.

8. Edmonton

Record: 37-24-8 (2-1-0)

(Last Week-15)

The Oilers defeated Dallas and Columbus last week and dropped a decision to Chicago. Edmonton takes on Vegas, Winnipeg, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia this week. They have allowed 10 shorthanded goals this season.

9. Pittsburgh

Record: 39-23-6 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -9)

The Penguins beat Ottawa and Buffalo to start the week but ended it poorly with losses to Washington and Carolina on the weekend. They take on New Jersey, Columbus, Carolina and the New York Islanders this week. The Penguins have allowed five shorthanded goals this season.

10. Dallas

Record: 37-21-7 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -7)

The Stars lost twice to Nashville and lost in overtime to Edmonton. Dallas are at home for all three this week, taking on the New York Rangers, Florida and San Jose. Dallas has given up only four shorthanded goals.

11. Carolina

Record:37-25-5 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -13)

The Hurricanes lost to the Philadelphia Flyers before defeating the Islanders, and Pittsburgh on the weekend. Carolina faces Detroit, New Jersey, Pittsburgh and Buffalo this week. Carolina has allowed only four shorthanded goals.

12. Calgary

Record: 36-27-7 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -17)

The Flames defeated Columbus and Arizona but were beaten by Vegas. Calgary plays both games this week at home, facing the New York Islanders and Winnipeg. Calgary has allowed nine shorthanded goals.

13. Columbus

Record: 33-22-15 (1-1-1)

(Last Week -12)

The Blue Jackets defeated Vancouver but fell to Calgary in overtime and Edmonton in regulation. They play Pittsburgh, Nashville at home this week. Columbus has given up five shorthanded goals.

14. New York Rangers

Record: 36-28-4 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -14)

The Rangers defeated Washington but lost to St. Louis and New Jersey. They go on the road for all three this week, playing Dallas, Colorado and Arizona. The New York Rangers have allowed six shorthanded goals.

15. New York Islanders

Record: 35-23-9 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -10)

New York lost to Montreal and Ottawa in regulation and to Carolina in overtime. New York are on the road for all four this week, playing Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Pittsburgh. The Isles have given up five shorthanded goals.

16. Toronto

Record: 35-25-9 (0-2-1)

(Last Week -11)

The Maple Leafs lost in a shootout to Los Angeles and lost in regulation to both San Jose and Anaheim in a horrible California road trip. They face Tampa Bay, Nashville and Boston in what is not the easiest week of the schedule. Tornoto have allowed seven shorthanded goals this season.

17. Winnipeg

Record: 35-28-6 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -19)

The Jets beat Buffalo and Vegas in their only two games of the week. Winnipeg plays Arizona, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver this week. The Jets have given up only three shorthanded goals.

18. Minnesota

Record:35-27-7 (3-1-0)

(Last Week - 22)

The Wild were victorious over Nashville, San Jose and Anaheim, losing only to Los Angeles. They play Vegas, Philadelphia and Nashville this week. Minnesota has given up six shorthanded goals.

19. Vancouver

Record:35-27-6 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -16)

The Canucks beat Colorado but lost to Arizona and Columbus. Vancouver takes on the New York Islanders, Arizona, Colorado and Winnipeg this week. Vancouver has given up four shorthanded goals.

20. Florida

Record: 34-26-8 (1-0-1)

(Last Week -18)

The Panthers beat Montreal and started the week with an overtime loss to Boston. They play St. Louis, Dallas and the New Jersey Devils this week. Florida has allowed five shorthanded goals.

21. Arizona

Record: 33-28-8 (1-1-0)

(Last Week – 20)

The Coyotes defeated Vancouver and lost to Calgary. Arizona takes on Winnipeg, Vancouver, and the New York Rangers this week. The Coyotes have given up five shorthanded goals.

22. Nashville

Record: 34-26-8 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -21)

The Predators split the week, losing to Edmonton and Minnesota but beating Dallas twice. Nashville remains on the road for all four games this week, facing Montreal, Toronto, Columbus and Minnesota. The Predators have given up eight shorthanded goals.

23. Montreal

Record: 31-30-9 (1-2-0)

(Last Week -23)

The Canadiens defeated the Islanders and lost to Tampa Bay and Florida. Montreal is home to Nashville and Buffalo before heading on the road to play Anaheim. Montreal has given up only five shorthanded goals this season.

24. Chicago

Record: 31-30-8 (2-2-0)

(Last Week -24)

The Blackhawks beat Anaheim and Edmonton to begin the week but were knocked off by Detroit and St. Louis to end it. Chicago takes on San Jose, Ottawa and Washington this week. Chicago has given up eight shorthanded goals.

25. New Jersey

Record: 28-28-12 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -26)

The Devils lost to Vegas to start the week but upset St. Louis and the New York Rangers to complete the week. The Devils play Pittsburgh, Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay. New Jersey have had 10 goals scored against them while on the power play.

26. Buffalo

Record: 29-31-8 (0-3-0)

(Last Week -25)

The Sabres lost all three this week, for the second week in a row, as they dropped decisions to Winnipeg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Buffalo takes on Washington, Montreal, Boston and Carolina this week. Buffalo has allowed 11 shorthanded goals.

27. San Jose

Record: 29-35-5 (1-2-1)

(Last Week -27)

The Sharks defeated Toronto, lost in overtime to Ottawa and lost to Minnesota and Colorado. They go on the road to take on Chicago, St. Louis and Dallas. San Jose have allowed six shorthanded goals.

28. Anaheim

Record:28-32-9 (2-1-1)

(Last Week -28)

The Ducks defeated Colorado and Toronto, dropped an overtime decision to Minnesota and opened the week with a loss to Chicago. The Ducks play Ottawa, St. Louis, Los Angeles and Montreal this week. Anaheim has given up five shorthanded goals.

29. Ottawa

Record:25-32-12 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -29)

The Senators defeated the New York Islanders and San Jose after opening the week with a loss to Pittsburgh. Ottawa goes on the road for all four this week, taking on Anaheim, Los Angeles, Chicago and St. Louis. Ottawa has given up six shorthanded goals.

30. Los Angeles

Record:27-35-6 (2-0-0)

(Last Week -30)

The Kings beat Toronto and Minnesota this past week to extend their winning streak to five games. The Kings are near the start of a nine-game home stand and play Colorado, Ottawa and Anaheim this week. Surprisingly the Kings have allowed the least amount of shorthanded goals with only one.

31. Detroit

Record: 17-48-5 (2-1-0)

(Last Week -31)

The Red Wings were beaten by Colorado to begin the week but then beat Chicago and Tampa Bay at home to complete it. This week Detroit faces Carolina, Washington and Tampa Bay. The Red Wings lead the NHL in allowing shorthanded goals with 12.