Philadelphia media banned from asking questions at Carson Wentz’s introductory new conference with Colts?

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
Carson Wentz is officially a member of the Indianapolis Colts after his trade from the Eagles became official.

According to Les Bowen of The Inquirer, Wentz will be introduced to the media on Thursday with one special condition.

Philadelphia media appears to be banned from attending or asking questions.

Wentz hasn’t spoken to the media in Philadelphia since his benching in the second-half of the Eagles’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Jalen Hurts went on to start the Eagles’ final four games and Wentz was subsequently traded for a third and possible first-round pick in 2022.

