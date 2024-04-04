Philadelphia International Airport welcomes pumped up WrestleMania fans ahead epic weekend

PHILADELPHIA - WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field is set to kick off this weekend, with nearly 200,000 fans attending the big event.

Among the many travelers at Philadelphia International Airport were some folks with a whole lot of energy and flair, better yet, Ric Flair.

WWE fans traveling from all over for WrestleMania XL in Philly this weekend are receiving a warm welcome right out the gate.

"It’s all about WrestleMania, it’s the biggest one in its time. We are talking about XL, extra large, especially when we got Cody, Roman, Seth, The Rock, everything is possible in Philadelphia," said WWE fan, Luciano Alonso.

Alonso took a quick flight from the Big Apple to Philly for his second WrestleMania event.

"The Rock is going to back stab Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is going to finish the story," said Alonso.

For Clarence Lejuene, the airport celebration is a full circle moment.

He helped emcee the celebration and got people hyped up for the event he grew up watching.

"When I was going, I was 8 or 9 years old but to see the evolution of it, to see the diversity of the crowd and the enthusiasm people still have for it is remarkable. I think for Philadelphia to host its 40th year is huge, huge for the city," said Lejeune.

That same enthusiasm and excitement is the reason Charles Clarke showed up to work at the airport, hours early.

"This was a special occasion, I don’t got to be at work until 12 p.m., I was here at 8 a.m.," said Clarke.

Come this weekend, he’ll be at Lincoln Financial Field for the big event.

"I’m literally the third row from the ring," said Clarke.

Airport officials say after months and months of planning, they are happy their set up is already helping put a welcoming smile on the faces of WWE travelers and even their own employees.

"We want them to know that we see WrestleMania, and we are Philadelphia, you’re welcome, and we love you to be here," said Keith Brune, the Chief Operating Officer for the Department of Aviation.

Airport officials are expecting about 93,000 passengers coming through PHL on Thursday and Friday, which they expect many of them will be here for WrestleMania.