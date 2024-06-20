Philadelphia hosting FIFA Fan Festival to celebrate World Cup

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Philadelphia Soccer 2026, who is the operational Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 26 for Philadelphia, announced details surrounding the FIFA Fan Festival on Thursday.

The event will be held at East Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill. The free event will last throughout the entire tournament to bring together fans, visitors and residents for huge watch parties of the 104 matches of the tournament. There will also be entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and FIFA World Cup 26 gear and memorabilia available to purchase.

“The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill will be a destination for visitors and residents alike to come together for the ultimate watch party,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Chairman, Philadelphia Soccer 2026, and Chairman and CEO, Comcast Spectacor. “Importantly, hosting the FIFA World Cup 26 will showcase the beauty of our city and serve as a jumping off point for tens of thousands of global visitors to explore the great state of Pennsylvania while they are here.”

Marvel was selected as the landscape architecture design and project manager after a competitive bidding process. The next two years will focus on planning for the expected increase in visitors including creating public safety plans.

“Philadelphia’s parks and public spaces are second to none. Welcoming visitors from around the world to Lemon Hill will allow us to show off these assets like never before!” said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker. “Beyond the tournament, this investment will enhance the park’s infrastructure, facilities, and community engagement opportunities, making our City Safer, Cleaner, and Greener—and benefiting residents and visitors for years to come.”

FIFA World Cup 26 will be the largest competition FIFA has ever hosted. There will be three Host Countries, 16 Host Cities, 48 teams and 104 matches. Philadelphia is hosting five Group Stage matches on June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25 and June 27 and a Round of 16 match of the United States semiquincentennial on July 4, 2026.

“Legacy is at the heart of Philadelphia’s hosting FIFA World Cup 26 and the selection of Lemon Hill for FIFA Fan Festival™ perfectly represents our commitment to making a lasting impact,” said Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Host City Executive Meg Kane.

Kane highlighted that Lemon Hill was the first piece of land on the Schuylkill purchased by Philadelphia when beginning the Fairmount Park System in 1844.

“With its incredible views and deeply rooted history, FIFA Fan Festival™ offers a generational moment for East Fairmount Park to not only be invested in – but to shine,” Kane said.

