Philadelphia four-star Tyseer Denmark talks about Rutgers football, Ohio State and more!

Four-star Tyseer Denmark could be getting ready to cut down his top schools, this as the class of 2024 athlete has already made quote the national splash in recent days.

Denmark just checked in at No. 99 in the ESPNJr 300 list. He was one of several athletes from the northeast to make the list.

He plays for Roman Catholic (Philadelphia, PA).

According to 247Sports, Denmark is the third-best player in Pennsylvania in next year’s recruiting class. He is a four-star and the No. 80 recruit in the nation.

He is one of the top recruits in the mid-Atlantic in the next recruiting cycle.

In an interview over this past weekend, Denmark discussed his recruitment. He talked about a pair of Big Ten wide receivers coaches (Rutgers’ Damiere Shaw and Ohio State’s Brian Hartline) as well as several other programs that are standing out in his recruitment.

Denmark recently teased that he could be revealing his top schools soon, but it could also just be the four-star having some fun on social media.

It might be time to drop my top schools 🤔 — tyseer5denmark (@tyseer5denmark) July 7, 2022

Check out what Tyseer Denmark had to say about his recruitment and where things stand with programs such as Rutgers but also Ohio State, Penn State, Alabama and Tennessee!

h

h

Tyseer Denmark on the programs recruiting him the hardest

“Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dans I would say are the most active. I hear from everyone though.”

“South Carolina and Tennessee are super active too.”

Tyseer Denmark on where things stand with Rutgers football

“Yea coach Shaw is my guy. We always are in touch and I’ve been on campus a lot.”

Tyseer Denmark on which program he has the closest relationship with right now

“Right now I would say Ohio State with coach Hartline.

“He’s been out to see me a few times, I’ve been to Columbus a couple times, and we touch base on a regular.”

Story continues

Tyseer Denmark on what sticks out about coach Hartline and Ohio State

“Coach Hartline cares about me off the field, always asks how my family is, and when it comes to football he can tell me exactly what the plan for me would be and how I fit in.”

Tyseer Denmark on what sticks out about Alabama football in his recruitment

“I really like Alabama too. The message from them is that I could be one of the next top wide receivers to come from there. Similar message as Ohio State. Obviously, the mindset and culture they have there is something I’m looking for as well.”

Tyseer Denmark on where things stand in-state with the Penn State football program

“Things are going really well with Penn State. It’s all love. I feel like I am building some really strong relationships with Penn State.”

Tyseer Denmark on what Tennessee football is doing that is standing out

“Honestly their offense is special. The space and concepts they have, and their staff is doing a really good job. They have been to my school a few times. I think the offense is just different.”

1

1