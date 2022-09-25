Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 09/24/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 09/24/2022
Felix Auger-Aliassime’s six-point haul put Team World ahead in the team competition for the first time.
Pitt scored a 45-24 victory on the field earlier today on the field against Rhode Island, and the Panthers also picked up a win on the recruiting trail as well. Daidren Zipperer announced on Saturday evening that he has committed to Pitt at a ceremony at his school. Zipperer chose Pitt over a group of finalists that included BYU, UCF, South Carolina, South Florida, Arkansas State, and Utah.
The New England Patriots listed eight players, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Here are the full Friday injury reports for the Pats and Ravens.
One former Washington and Philadelphia quarterback takes a shot at another
Team Europe 8 Team World 13 Tiafoe saves match point and overcomes Tsitsipas to win the trophy Murray & Berrettini loses in doubles to Sock & Auger-Aliassime Djokovic loses to Auger-Aliassime in singles
The internet has had enough of Matt Canada.
Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.
The Buccaneers have not placed quarterback Tom Brady on the injury report, with an apparent injury to the ring finger on his throwing hand. He’s still not there. Coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that Brady had “no problem” with the finger at practice on Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. [more]
Aaron Judge is chasing history this weekend as the Yankees host the Red Sox in the Bronx. Heres how much tickets to the next three games cost.
Celtics center Robert Williams will be out of the lineup a little longer than originally reported after undergoing knee surgery.
(Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goalie Save from Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins, 09/24/2022
Alek Manoah and Whit Merrifield did most of the heavy lifting for the Blue Jays.
Will the Patriots continue their winning ways and beat the Ravens in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season? Here's a roundup of expert predictions for this matchup.
Anthony Rizzo hits go-ahead homer in 7th in 7-5 win
Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker at 1:03 of the 11th round of a scheduled 12-round heavyweight fight to become the mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usyk's WBO title. Joyce ended the fight with a perfect left hook to the chin of the former ...
Bruins training camp is underway, so let's look at four young players who could crack the lineup and earn a spot on the NHL roster come Opening Night.
Its lead was cut, but Georgia remains No. 1 ahead of Alabama in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Oklahoma tumbled after a shocking loss.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Everything you need to know for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 4? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.