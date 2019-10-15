Flyers sign Chris Stewart after lengthy PTO

Chris Stewart has made his way back to the NHL. (Getty)

After a weeks-long professional tryout that lasted well into the season, 10-year NHL vet Chris Stewart has inked a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 31-year-old played last season in England’s top league, posting six goals and 13 points in 23 EIHL contests. He last skated in the NHL in 2017-18 with the Wild and Flames, netting 10 goals and adding six helpers in 53 contests with Minnesota and Calgary.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli is reporting a one-way contract for Stewart worth $750K, with a $50K signing bonus, equating to a cap hit somewhere around $754K for this season.

The former first-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche is expected to fill a 12/13th-forward role for a Flyers squad yet to lose in regulation through its first three games.

