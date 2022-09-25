Philadelphia fans show up at FedEx Field in droves as the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles fans show up at FedEx Field in droves originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are riding this season’s hype all the way to Washington.

Hundreds of fans made the nearly three-hour trip south from Philadelphia to Washington, including a fleet of 20 buses who arrived ready to go.

20 buses filled with Eagles fans came here to DC with @SportsTripsPHL



Birds fans are taking over again pic.twitter.com/ciGqhvVLI0 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

The Eagles are off to their best start since 2017 and currently one of six remaining undefeated teams. It’s still early, but they look poised to contend for a spot in the NFC Championship and possibly beyond behind the calm leadership of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Adding to the drama of this Week 3 NFC East rivalry is a meeting with Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz was under center for five seasons with the Eagles and was essentially handed the keys to lead the franchise going forward, until Hurts came along and took over near the end of the 2020 regular season. Wentz consequently demanded a trade.

The energy inside the stadium was far more hostile than the Commanders are used to on home turf, with fans audibly booing Washington.

This is crazy listen to the @Commanders being booed off their own field by @Eagles fans! ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜¬ #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KL0vKF5es6 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) September 25, 2022

One group of fans showed up with caution tape, promising to protect Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from any stray metal railings.

Story continues

These Eagles fans are here to protect Jalen Hurts. They are on railing watch ðŸ˜‚



Eagles fans taking over here again pic.twitter.com/gdbkN2Bz4q — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

This was a call back to last season’s Week 17 matchup between the two teams when the barrier collapsed due to an overly zealous fan, bringing down a handful of other fans in the process and nearly tackling the passing Hurts.

This angle of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles fans falling after the railing collapsed at FedEx Field ðŸ˜§



(ðŸŽ¥ @Trei_Cham) pic.twitter.com/FrtBB3mKjy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2022

Whatever protection the caution tape offered went untested.

Update. FedEx Field security took away the Eagles fansâ€™ caution tape#RailingWatch pic.twitter.com/RXnFCbUIek — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 25, 2022

Following the incident, Hurts wrote a letter to the NFL and the Washington franchise, asking them what safeguards were being implemented to prevent this from happening in the future.

“As you are aware, many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation where portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed,” Hurts wrote. “Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.”

FedEx Field seemingly responded with reinforced railing and signage.