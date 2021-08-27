Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, who shared two joint practice sessions this week, face off in New Jersey for their final preseason game of 2021 on Friday.

Zach Wilson played up to his status as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft during the Jets' 23-14 win over the Green Bay Packers last week. Wilson threw his first two professional touchdowns and completed 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards. Tight end Tyler Kroft, who's been in the league since 2015 but is in his first season with the Jets, was on the receiving end of both TDs.

Philadelphia had a disappointing showing in Week 2 of the preseason as it was shut out by the New England Patriots. The Eagles were without quarterback Jalen Hurts, and DeVonta Smith's professional debut after recovering from a knee injury showed he has rust to knock off.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

Here's everything to know for the Eagles vs. Jets preseason game:

What time does Eagles at Jets start?

Philadelphia and New York will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 27 at MetLife Stadium.

What TV channel is Eagles at Jets on?

The game will air on NBC in Philadelphia and CBS in New York.

How can I watch Eagles at Jets online via live stream?

Fans can stream the game live on PhiladelphiaEagles.com, NYJets.com or on NFL GamePass.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eagles vs. Jets live stream, time, TV info, how to watch game