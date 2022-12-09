Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch, Sunday, December 11

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction Game Preview

Philadelphia Eagles vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Philadelphia Eagles (11-1), New York Giants (7-4-1)

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The offense is getting even stronger.

With 953 yards over the last two weeks – including the shockingly easy win over a great Tennessee D – it’s all clicking.

The ground game rolled through the Packers, the passing attack ripped up the Titans, and the team is playing with all sorts of confidence to go along with the competence.

Once the turnovers slowed, everything was fine. The four giveaways against Washington were a killer, and the two against the Colts made it close. The Eagles haven’t turned it over multiple times in any other game, and the Giants need takeaways to win.

Why New York Giants Will Win

It’s possible to run on the Eagle defense, and the Giants have to do it from the start.

It’s easy to get away from the ground attack when the Philly offense is cranking up yards and points in bunches, but New York will do whatever it can to control the clock and keep Jalen Hurts off the field.

Everything works when the rushing attack clicks, going 4-0 when coming up with 170 rushing yards or more. The Eagle defense was able to hold up against Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and the Packer rotation, but the Giants have the ability to control the game if the O line can take over right away.

What’s Going To Happen

The Giants are going to make this interesting – at the very least.

The defense will hold up on third downs, and the offense will be just balanced enough to keep things moving, but the Eagle running game will eventually take over. The turnovers won’t be there to help the Giant cause.

It’s going to take at least 24 to hang with this Philadelphia offense, and New York won’t get there.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 26, New York Giants 20

Line: Philadelphia -7, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Must See Rating: 4

Story originally appeared on College Football News