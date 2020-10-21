Philadelphia Eagles to wear all-black uniforms against the New York Giants

Glenn Erby


The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge Thursday night matchup with the New York Giants on the horizon and the Birds are pulling out the all-black uniforms for some extra momentum.

Since 2014, the Eagles have won 5 of 6 at home against New York in all black, and Thursday night they’ll need a valiant effort to start a necessary winning streak with the next three games played being within the division.