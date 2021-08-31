Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Travis Fulgham

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s not necessarily breaking news, but the Travis Fulgham era could be over in Philadelphia after the Eagles waived the veteran wide receiver.

A breakout player for the Eagles who waived three times last summer, Fulgham had 29 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in his first 5 games last season and was among the top-selling jerseys.

After the breakout, Fulgham’s production slowed tremendously, as he only had nine catches in eight games after the bye.

Entering his first training camp under Nick Sirianni, Fulgham was a perceived starter, but he quickly lost ground to Quez Watkins and others.

Related

Eagles trade OL Matt Pryor to the Colts

Philadelphia Eagles release DT Raequan Williams

Philadelphia Eagles release RB Jason Huntley

Philadelphia Eagles release CB Craig James

Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Michael Jacquet

Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Ross Pierschbacher

Eagles reveal jersey number for newly acquired QB Gardner Minshew

Recommended Stories