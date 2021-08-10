Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Michael Walker
Roster Moves: Eagles have claimed WR Marken Michel off waivers and waived/injured WR Michael Walker. pic.twitter.com/MWGMK7nzzg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 10, 2021
The Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving injured wide receiver Michael Walker.
A potential sleeper at wide receiver, Walker was carted off from Tuesday’s practice, and he’d been battling a foot injury.
