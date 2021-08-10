Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Michael Walker

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving injured wide receiver Michael Walker.

A potential sleeper at wide receiver, Walker was carted off from Tuesday’s practice, and he’d been battling a foot injury.

