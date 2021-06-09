Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Khalil Tate

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles waived two wide receivers on Wednesday, including former Arizona star quarterback, Khalil Tate.

Tate was originally signed by the Eagles following the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Arizona where he accounted for 6,318 yards passing, 2,285 yards rushing, and 75 total touchdowns in his college career.

Tate was waived. before the start of Training Camp in 202 and was brought back on a Reserve/Futures deal following the season.

