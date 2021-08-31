Philadelphia Eagles waive WR John Hightower

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
As the Eagles work to get down to the 53 player roster limit, John Hightower has also been waived according to John Clark and Dave Zangaro.

Hightower joins Travis Fulgham and Andre Patton as wide receivers who have been waived or released over the past 48 hours.

Hightower had 10 catches for 167 yards and zero touchdowns as a rookie, while the late cut means that J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will make the 53 man roster despite only having 12 career receptions over his first two seasons.

