Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

As the Eagles look to make moves on the free-agent front, a roster spot has been opened up after the team waived wide receiver Deontay Burnett with a non-injury designation per Adam Caplan via NFL Communications.

Burnett was waived at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad three days later.

He was elevated to the active roster for the team’s weeks 3 and 4 games against the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers and reverted to the practice squad after each game.

This season, Burnett played in 2 games, logging 3 receptions for 19 yards before signing a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January.

