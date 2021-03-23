Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett
#Eagles waived WR Deontay Burnett with non-injury designation.
— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 23, 2021
As the Eagles look to make moves on the free-agent front, a roster spot has been opened up after the team waived wide receiver Deontay Burnett with a non-injury designation per Adam Caplan via NFL Communications.
Burnett was waived at the end of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad three days later.
He was elevated to the active roster for the team’s weeks 3 and 4 games against the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers and reverted to the practice squad after each game.
This season, Burnett played in 2 games, logging 3 receptions for 19 yards before signing a reserve/future contract with the Eagles in January.
Here's everything we know about newest Eagles safety Anthony Harris
