Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Adrian Killins
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated T Le’Raven Clark from Active/PUP. The team also waived WR Adrian Killins and TE Caleb Wilson. pic.twitter.com/9T9C4jZ5bX
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 14, 2021
After activating Le’Raven Clark off of the PUP list, the Eagles are continuing to reduce the roster to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. Former UCF running back and Eagles wide receiver Adrian Killins was waived on Saturday morning.
Killins Jr. signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in 2020.
