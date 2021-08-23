Philadelphia Eagles waive UDFA WR Jhamon Ausbon
As the Eagles work to get their roster down to 80 players by the Tuesday deadline, the NFL Wire has two more players being named on the waiver wire.
Former Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon won’t be making the trip for joint practices with the Jets after being waived.
An undrafted free agent, Ausbon opted out of the 2020 college football season.
