Philadelphia Eagles waive TE Caleb Wilson
Roster Moves: Eagles have activated T Le’Raven Clark from Active/PUP. The team also waived WR Adrian Killins and TE Caleb Wilson. pic.twitter.com/9T9C4jZ5bX
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 14, 2021
With the Eagles needing to reduce the roster to 85 players by Tuesday and Tyree Jackson breaking out during camp, tight end Caleb Wilson has been waived.
Wilson was selected by the Cardinals in the seventh round (254th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and he’s spent time with Washington as well.
