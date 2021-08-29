Philadelphia Eagles waive RB Elijah Holyfield
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Moves: Eagles have waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith. pic.twitter.com/FzEMcqiHJN
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2021
Even after some hard-nosed running during the Eagles final two preseason games, running back Elijah Holyfield has been waived along with Cary Angeline and JaQuan Bailey.
The former Georgia Bulldogs running back will be a practice squad player if he clears waivers.
List
Eagles 53 man roster projection: Predicting the 7 toughest cuts as deadline approaches
Related
Philadelphia Eagles waive DE JaQuan Bailey
Philadelphia Eagles waive TE Cary Angeline
Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Eagles balked at Texans price of 3 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks
Gardner Minshew's contract with Eagles will pay him $850K in 2021
Philadelphia Eagles release QB Nick Mullens
Eagles acquire QB Gardner Minshew from the Jaguars for sixth-round pick