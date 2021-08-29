Philadelphia Eagles waive RB Elijah Holyfield

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
Even after some hard-nosed running during the Eagles final two preseason games, running back Elijah Holyfield has been waived along with Cary Angeline and JaQuan Bailey.

The former Georgia Bulldogs running back will be a practice squad player if he clears waivers.

