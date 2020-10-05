Philadelphia Eagles waive RB Adrian Killins

With the Philadelphia Eagles battling injuries and needing to move some personnel around, the team has announced that rookie undrafted free agent Adrian Killins has been waived after making his NFL debut on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.





Killins was promoted from the Eagles practice squad on Saturday and had one carry for negative 12 yards against the 49ers. Killins had one catch for two yards in the win and if he goes through waivers unclaimed, he’ll likely be re-signed to the Eagles practice squad.