Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Ross Pierschbacher

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
With the Tuesday deadline less than 20 hours away, the Eagles are waiving offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, according to Mike Garafalo.

A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama, Pierschbacher signed with Philadelphia late during the 2020 season.

