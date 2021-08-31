Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Ross Pierschbacher
#Eagles are waiving OL Ross Pierschbacher, former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team, who signed in Philly late last season.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2021
With the Tuesday deadline less than 20 hours away, the Eagles are waiving offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, according to Mike Garafalo.
A former fifth-round pick of the Washington Football Team out of Alabama, Pierschbacher signed with Philadelphia late during the 2020 season.
