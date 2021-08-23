Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Harry Crider

The Eagles are heading to New Jersey to face the Jets for a week of practice and before boarding a bus, the Birds released Hakeem Butler and former Indiana center, Harry Crider.

On Sunday, Philadelphia also waived wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Lavert Hill.

