Philadelphia Eagles waive OL Harry Crider
Roster Moves: Eagles have waived WR Jhamon Ausbon, WR Hakeem Butler, C Harry Crider, and CB Lavert Hill. pic.twitter.com/1eDTjGnJOz
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 23, 2021
The Eagles are heading to New Jersey to face the Jets for a week of practice and before boarding a bus, the Birds released Hakeem Butler and former Indiana center, Harry Crider.
On Sunday, Philadelphia also waived wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon and cornerback Lavert Hill.
