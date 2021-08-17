The Philadelphia Eagles waive Kerryon Johnson

The former Auburn Tiger has been let go again.

After being cut by the Detroit Lions earlier in the year, the Philadelphia Eagles had to get their roster down to 85 players.

A casualty of that was Kerryon Johnson. The former SEC Offensive Player of the Year has had a hard time staying healthy in the league.

He was listed as week-to-week with a knee injury by the Eagles not long ago. He missed the team’s preseason game Thursday night.

Johnson was selected in the second round by the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL draft.

Among the players waived to get down to 85, the #Eagles waived/injured RB Kerryon Johnson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2021

