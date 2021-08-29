Philadelphia Eagles waive DE JaQuan Bailey

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles are making moves to reduce the roster down to 53 players and rookie JaQuan Bailey joined Cary Angeline on the waiver wire.

Bailey shattered Iowa State’s sack record, previously held by Shawn Moorehead, logging 25.5 to Moorehead’s 18.5.

