Philadelphia Eagles waive DE JaQuan Bailey
Roster Moves: Eagles have waived TE Cary Angeline, DE JaQuan Bailey, RB Elijah Holyfield, WR Marken Michel, and LB Rashad Smith. pic.twitter.com/FzEMcqiHJN
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 29, 2021
The Eagles are making moves to reduce the roster down to 53 players and rookie JaQuan Bailey joined Cary Angeline on the waiver wire.
Bailey shattered Iowa State’s sack record, previously held by Shawn Moorehead, logging 25.5 to Moorehead’s 18.5.
