Philadelphia Eagles waive injured LB Joe Ostman
Roster Move: Eagles have waived/injured LB Joe Ostman. pic.twitter.com/xR5CO57l9E
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 24, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have waived veteran outside linebacker, pass rusher, Joe Ostman with an injury designation.
Ostman, who has been out with a concussion, joins Harry Crider, Hakeem Butler, Lavert Hill, and Jhamon Ausbon.
Philadelphia now only has Genard Avery and rookie LB Patrick Johnson, at the SAM linebacker spot.
