Philadelphia Eagles waive injured LB Joe Ostman

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles have waived veteran outside linebacker, pass rusher, Joe Ostman with an injury designation.

Ostman, who has been out with a concussion, joins Harry Crider, Hakeem Butler, Lavert Hill, and Jhamon Ausbon.

Philadelphia now only has Genard Avery and rookie LB Patrick Johnson, at the SAM linebacker spot.

