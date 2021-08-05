Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Shakial Taylor
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Roster Move: Eagles have waived CB Shakial Taylor. pic.twitter.com/J8fPA86TzN
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2021
The Eagles are waiving cornerback Shakial Taylor, who was signed in the offseason after having previously played under Jonathan Gannon with the Colts.
The Eagles originally claimed Taylor off waivers from the New York Giants back in February.
Taylor entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Colts in 2019, before opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
Related
Confusion continues to reign regarding the Eagles alleged interest in Deshaun Watson
Looking at which UDFA has the best chance to make Eagles 53 man roster
Where the Eagles landed in The Athletic's ranking of every NFL offense
Eagles training camp: Rookie CB Zech McPhearson standing out as a playmaker
Where did Jalen Hurts land in The Athletic’s tiered QB rankings?