Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Michael Jacquet
The Eagles have released CB Michael Jacquet, per source.
Could end up back on their practice squad if he clears waivers.
— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 30, 2021
As the Eagles work to get down to the 53 man roster limit, cornerback Michael Jacquet is the latest player to be placed on waivers.
A 2020 undrafted free agent out of Lousiana at Lafayette, Jacquet was elevated to the active roster on October 31 and November 14 for the team’s weeks 8 and 10 games against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, and reverted to the practice squad after each game.
Jacquet could be a candidate for the practice squad.
