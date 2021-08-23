Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Lavert Hill
The Eagles have waived cornerback Lavert Hill according to the league wire, as the former Michigan cornerback joins Jhamon Ausbon on waivers as well.
Hill signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent time on their practice squad before joining the Eagles last December.
