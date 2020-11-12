Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: How to watch, live stream, listen online in Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles return to action this Sunday in a Week 10 matchup against a divisional foe, the New York Giants. The Eagles (3-4-1) are looking to separate themselves in the NFC East, while the Giants (2-7) are looking to finally get a win over Philadelphia and their second straight in the division overall.
Per 506 Sports, most of America will see the Bucs vs. the Panthers, while the Giants and Eagles will be local regional broadcast only.
TV Info
Date: Sunday, Nov. 15
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman, Laura Okmin (Field Reporter)
Referee: Ronald Torbert (Eagles are 5-1 in 6 games as side judge and referee.)
Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
NFL Network replay: TBA
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 134 (Phi)
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
