Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: 5 reasons for optimism in Week 10

The Philadelphia Eagles return to action on Sunday when they’ll visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a game that could allow the Birds to put more space between their division rivals.

With the Eagles getting healthier by the day, here are five reasons for optimism in Week 10.

Miles Sanders is back

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Sanders is back after missing the past two games and he'll provide the Eagles with the big-play aspect that they've missed out of the running game since his exit against the Ravens four weeks ago.

T.J. Edwards in the middle

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles found the remedy to their issue at the linebacker position and Edwards should finally solidify the position going forward when Philadelphia needs him most. The second-year middle linebacker has improved in the passing game and now provides Jim Schwartz with a potential three-down linebacker who can excel against the run and as a Blitzer now as well. Edwards is coming off the best game of his NFL career, logging 9 total tackles (a career-high), including 6 solo stops, and a strip-sack against Dallas, forcing a turnover that safety Rodney McLeod recovered and returned for a touchdown.

health is wealth

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Giants as healthy as they've been all season and some really big names got in full practices just days before the huge matchup. Fletcher Cox is getting healthy. Jack Driscoll has been out since the Baltimore game with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Alshon Jeffery was a full participant and is trending towards making his season debut, while Lane Johnson was limited but expected to play.

Giants turnover machine

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) loses control of the ball while attempting to pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been the attention grabber in the NFL because of his turnovers issues in 2020 with four lost fumbles and a league-high 12 interceptions. But Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is right there with him, throwing nine interceptions with four lost fumbles this season. The Eagles forced three Giants turnovers in the first matchup and we'll have opportunities in this matchup.

Brandon Graham looking like an All-Pro

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball while in front of the rush of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Only Carson Wentz has been sacked more than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and that should provide Brandon Graham with the opportunity to log a few more sacks on the seasons. Graham is among the NFL's best at rushing the passer and playing stout against the run. He beat Cameron Fleming for a game-clinching strip-sack in Week 7 and will provide the energy the Eagles need on Sunday.