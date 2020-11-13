The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Round 1 resumes and Round 2 begins at Augusta National

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: 5 reasons for optimism in Week 10

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles return to action on Sunday when they’ll visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a game that could allow the Birds to put more space between their division rivals.

With the Eagles getting healthier by the day, here are five reasons for optimism in Week 10.

Miles Sanders is back

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) in action during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Sanders is back after missing the past two games and he'll provide the Eagles with the big-play aspect that they've missed out of the running game since his exit against the Ravens four weeks ago.

T.J. Edwards in the middle

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles found the remedy to their issue at the linebacker position and Edwards should finally solidify the position going forward when Philadelphia needs him most. The second-year middle linebacker has improved in the passing game and now provides Jim Schwartz with a potential three-down linebacker who can excel against the run and as a Blitzer now as well. Edwards is coming off the best game of his NFL career, logging 9 total tackles (a career-high), including 6 solo stops, and a strip-sack against Dallas, forcing a turnover that safety Rodney McLeod recovered and returned for a touchdown.

health is wealth

Philadelphia Eagles' Lane Johnson walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles enter Sunday's game against the Giants as healthy as they've been all season and some really big names got in full practices just days before the huge matchup. Fletcher Cox is getting healthy. Jack Driscoll has been out since the Baltimore game with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Alshon Jeffery was a full participant and is trending towards making his season debut, while Lane Johnson was limited but expected to play.

Giants turnover machine

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) loses control of the ball while attempting to pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been the attention grabber in the NFL because of his turnovers issues in 2020 with four lost fumbles and a league-high 12 interceptions. But Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is right there with him, throwing nine interceptions with four lost fumbles this season. The Eagles forced three Giants turnovers in the first matchup and we'll have opportunities in this matchup.

Brandon Graham looking like an All-Pro

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball while in front of the rush of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Vinny Curry (75) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Only Carson Wentz has been sacked more than Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and that should provide Brandon Graham with the opportunity to log a few more sacks on the seasons. Graham is among the NFL's best at rushing the passer and playing stout against the run. He beat Cameron Fleming for a game-clinching strip-sack in Week 7 and will provide the energy the Eagles need on Sunday.

Latest Stories

  • Frank Reich on Al-Quadin Muhammad ejection: We don’t condone that

    Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad was ejected late in Thursday night’s win over the Titans, and coach Frank Reich said that although he didn’t see exactly what happened, he takes it seriously. Muhammad punched Titans tackle Ty Sambrailo in the closing minutes, after the game was essentially over. “I asked the official afterwards about the [more]

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Jarvis Landry ready to break his touchdown drought

    Landry and Larry Fitzgerald are tied for the most receptions without a TD in 2020

  • NFL coordinator calls Carson Wentz 'atrocious', rips Eagles' coaching hierarchy

    It's no secret that the Eagles' first eight games were ugly, and the team's standing around the league is not looking too great. By Adam Hermann

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Frank Reich and his staff show their brilliance in Colts' huge win over Titans

    The Colts are 6-3, tied for first place and might have the NFL coach of the year, too.

  • Masters 2020, second round: live score and latest updates from Augusta

    Masters 2020 full leaderboard Play starts on day two at 12.30pm GMT Betting on the Masters? Get the latest offers here DeChambeau discovers Augusta will humble the vainglorious Leader Casey proves the old guard can match big-hitting youth Woods serves up reminder of why you can never write him off

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • The Masters 2020: Second-round tee times, TV and streaming info from Augusta National

    Paul Casey holds the overnight lead at Augusta; roughly half the field still needs to complete first round before Friday's second round can begin.

  • Tiger Woods to Andy Ogletree: Wish I could stay in Crow's Nest this week

    Andy Ogletree's 1-over 73 alongside Tiger Woods on Thursday at the Masters was highlighted by some good conversation, including about the Crow's Nest.

  • Steelers vs Bengals: 3 big storylines in this week’s game

    Is Ben Roethlisberger going to be ready to play after a week of no workouts? This is one of the big storylines this week.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • Browns have a player test positive for COVID-19, close facilities

    The Browns canceled Friday's in-person practice session

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • 2020 NBA Draft: Five players Celtics could trade for on Draft night

    Danny Ainge is no stranger to Draft night deals. And considering he's armed with three first-round picks as well as a second, could he make more trades next week? Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder identify some targets the Celtics could trade for.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...