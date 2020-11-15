Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants: 9 matchups to watch

Breaking News:

Glenn Erby
·6 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will matchup in a huge NFC East tilt for the Birds who are looking to move to .500 on the season before their vaunted four-week stretch of conference games.

With the Eagles healthier than they’ve been all season, here are 9 matchups to watch.

Isaac Yiadom vs. Travis Fulgham or Jalen Reagor

Nov 1, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) makes a touchdown catch against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (27) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

James Bradberry has earned the huge deal he signed in the offseason and will likely shadow Travis Fulgham most of the night. That'll leave Isaac Yiadom on Jalen Reagor and his play has left a lot to be desired. https://twitter.com/ZackBlatt/status/1325810725265215489 The Eagles will look to target Yiadom early and often.

Andrew Thomas vs. Derek Barnett

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick has given up a league-high 31 hurries and 40 pressures to go along with 5 sacks and 4 QB hits this season. As the Giants left tackle he'll see a heavy dose of Derek Barnett and Josh Sweat. The Eagles will get the usual production from Brandon Graham but need Barnett and Sweat to perform.

Evan Engram vs. Eagles LB's

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) carries the ball as Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett (22) defends during the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard are the big names to watch but Engram has been targeted more than any other player by Daniel Jones this season and he's the player that can do the most damage against the Eagles. Engram has been targeted 64 times (36 catches, 332 yards, 1 touchdown). Engram will look to make up for that huge drop in the first contest and over the past three games, he has 16 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. Look for Jim Schwartz to play Will Parks and Jalen Mills on Engram at times to counter his athleticism.

Nate Herbig, Matt Pryor vs. Leonard Floyd

Isaac Seumalo returned to Eagles practice but he's still a week or two away. Nate Herbig and Matt Pryor will man the interior for the Eagles and that means they'll deal with Leonard Williams, who's having his best season as a pro. The Giants defensive line is probably the strength of the team with Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Dexter Lawrence. T

Miles Sanders. vs. Blake Martinez

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers (85) makes a reception against New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Logan Ryan (23) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sanders has missed three of the Eagles' first eight games but is averaging 6.1 yards per carry when in the lineup, the highest rush average of any back in the league with at least 50 carries. The Giants are sixth against the run (94.8 yards per game) and fifth in opponent rush average (3.7). The Giants have given up more than 96 rushing yards just once since Week 2 (126 to Dallas in Week 5). Blake Martinez is among the leading tacklers in the NFL and he'll see Sanders in the running and passing game.

Carson Wentz vs. Giants secondary

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) passes the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wentz has been sacked a league-high 32 times and during the last five games, he's been under pressure on nearly 42% of his drop-backs. Wentz has an NFL-high 16 turnovers (12 interceptions, 4 lost fumbles), is 32nd in the league in passing (73.2), 32nd in completion percentage (58.4), and 30th in yards per attempt (6.2). He'll have Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Dallas Goedert, and hopefully Alshon Jeffery on Sunday. New York has been susceptible to breakdowns in coverage and last week Washington’s Alex Smith came off the bench to throw for 325 yards.

Wayne Gallman vs. T.J. Edwards

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) carries the ball past Washington Football Team free safety Deshazor Everett (22) in the third quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants rushed for 160 yards against the Eagles in Week 7, with 80 of them came on much talked about long run by quarterback Daniel Jones. Outside of Jones, the Eagles held Giants running backs to 65 yards on 16 carries in that game and will enter Sunday with some momentum. Last week against Washington, the Giants promoted veteran Alfred Morris from the practice squad, and he and Wayne Gallman combined for 135 yards on 23 carries. The Eagles are ranked 24th in run defense (130.8). Over the last four games, they’ve given up 152.7 yards per game on the ground, while allowing 29 runs of 10 yards or more, the sixth-most in the league entering the bye week. Philadelphia will counter with T.J. Edwards at middle linebacker and he's coming off the best game of his NFL career after logging 13 tackles and a key forced fumble on a strip-sack against the Cowboys in Week 8.

Daniel Jones vs. Jim Schwartz

No. 10 Daniel Jones

Jones is 31st in passing (76.1), and only Wentz has been sacked more. Jones turned the ball over twice to the Eagles in their Week 7 meeting but has improved since then, logging an 84.3 passer rating in the last four games, including six TD passes and a 64.5 completion percentage. Sterling Shepard's return has been a big plus for Jones. Shepard has been targeted 26 times in the last three games and has 20 receptions. The Eagles have allowed six TD passes to tight ends this season. But they did a good job on the Giants' Evan Engram in Week 7, holding him to 46 yards on six catches.

Darius Say vs. Darius Slayton

Eagles' Darius Slay (24) watches as the Ravens leave the huddle Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 30-28.
Sports Eagles Ravens

Slay contained Slayton in October with the Giants receiver recording only two catches on three targets for 23 yards. Slay has done a solid job of taking away teams' top receivers and this week will be no different.

