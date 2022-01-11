Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Sunday in an NFL wild-card playoff game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL playoff picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11:05 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Buccaneers are an 8.5-point favorite in the game.

NFL playoff picks:

Pro Football Network: Buccaneers 24, Eagles 20

Ben Rolfe writes: "This game feels like it has two potential scripts: The Eagles keep it close through three quarters, and it comes down to Tom Brady against Philadelphia’s defense in the last two minutes. The Buccaneers get up by 10 or more points in the first quarter and end up winning by 20 or more. Either way, the Buccaneers winning feels like the right play, but the Eagles should be able to keep it close after resting a lot of key players in Week 18."

Fox Sports: Buccaneers will beat Eagles easily

Geoff Schwartz writes: "I’m picking the Bucs to easily handle business against the Eagles, who will start fast but won’t be able to stay with Brady & Co."

NFL playoff odds:

College Football News: Buccaneers 34, Eagles 20

Pete Fiutak writes: "Seriously, how healthy is Tampa Bay? The team might be on a streak of seven wins in the last eight games, and the offense figured it out against Carolina to close things out and move up to the two spot, but there are a whole lot of banged up parts. Here’s the thing though … the run defense. Philadelphia has to run to win, it was held to 100 yards in the 28-22 home loss back in Week 6, and it’s not about to go off against the best run D in the NFL. That, and Tom Brady isn’t getting bounced out in the first round."

Can Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFL playoff game on Sunday?

Bleacher Report: Buccaneers 26, Eagles 17

Maurice Moton writes: "Quarterback Tom Brady won't have a bevy of weapons to carve up the Eagles defense, but he still has three-time Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans and tight end Rob Gronkowski, which is enough to beat a pass defense that's allowed 28 touchdowns (ranked 21st) this season. The Buccaneers' third-ranked run defense should slow down the Eagles' run-heavy offense."

Fansided: Buccaneers 34, Eagles 30

Gil Alcaraz IV writes: "In the end, though, I see the Buccaneers getting the win at home. They’re the defending champs, have an exceptional defense, and Tom Brady is tossing the pigskin. I’m not yet convinced they’re ready to go the distance, but surviving the Wild Card Round seems likely. Either way, this will be one worth watching with plenty of fireworks expected."

NFL playoff TV information:

Five Thirty Eight: Patriots have an 81% win probability

The site gives the Eagles a 19% win probability in the NFL playoff game.

ESPN: Buccaneers have a 77.3% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 22.7% chance to win in the NFL playoff game.

