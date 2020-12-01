Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks recap: Everything we know

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 3-6-1 after a frustrating Monday night loss to the 8-3 Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles have lost three straight since their Week 8 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Eagles defense played stout for the most part but big plays from Seahawks star DK Metcalf and inefficient play on offense have Philadelphia reeling heading into Week 13.

Final Score: Seahawks 23, Eagles 17

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) attempts to leap over the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks pressure: Seattle sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz 6 times on Monday night and hit him 12 times as well. DK Metcalf shines vs. Darius Slay: The Eagles had GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie in attendance and both men were forced to watch as the guy taken after J.J. Arcega-Whiteside tormented Philadelphia to the tune of 10 catches for 177 yards, including a 52-yard bomb. Metcalf finished the game with a 17.7 yard per catch average. Doug Pederson on 4th down: Pederson is a gambler, but his two fourth calls left a lot to be desired and may have played a part in the Eagles' demise.

It was over when

Quandre Diggs, de los Seahawks de Seattle, celebra una intercepción en la segunda mitad del juego ante los Eagles de Filadelfia, el lunes 30 de noviembre de 2020, en Filadelfia. (AP Foto/Derik Hamilton)

With the Eagles trailing 20-9 in the fourth quarter, Pederson went for it on fourth-and-4 at the Seattle 15. Dallas Goedert appeared to run the wrong route and Wentz tossed his league-leading 15th interception on the season to Seahawks safety Qaundre Diggs.

3 duds of the game

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Carson Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards and a good portion came on a late hail-mary style touchdown pass to bring the Eagles within six with 12 seconds left. Wentz tossed two scores, one interception, and missed on some big throws. Darius Slay struggled in his matchup with DK Metcalf as the Seahawks young star caught 10 of 13 targets for 177 yards with the Eagles star cornerback locked up on him all night. Doug Pederson has struggled as a play-caller and his gambling on fourth downs isn't beneficial because the Eagles have been so porous on the offensive side of the ball.

What's next

Aug 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talk after a preseason NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Adam Wesley/Green Bay Press-Gazette via USA TODAY Sports



The Eagles head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. The Packers are rolling after beating the Bears 41-25, on Sunday night.