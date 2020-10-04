Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are just moments away from kicking off their huge Sunday Night football debuts for the 2020 NFL season and with both teams dealing with massive injuries on both sides of the ball, here are five matchups to watch when the Birds have the ball:

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson walks the field before practice at the NFL football team’s facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

1. Lane Johnson-Jordan Mailata vs. 49ers edge rushers

The 49ers will be without both Nick Bosa and Dee Ford and yet they’ll still be formidable upfront. Arik Armstead (6-7, 292) and Kerry Hyder (6-2, 270) can go and both players have the strength to give Eagles star right tackle Lane Johnson some work.

Hyder leads the team with two sacks and six QB hits and both players will likely see spend the early portion of the game feeling Mailata out.

2. Carson Wentz vs. 49ers pass defense

Even with the injuries upfront and in the secondary to Richard Sherman, the 49ers boast the second-best pass defense in the NFL, allowing just 187.3 yards per game through their first three games.

Wentz has struggled through his first three games, but he’ll have a hungry, young group of skill players to support him on Sunday night and there will be plays to be made.

3. Eagles RB Miles Sanders vs. 49ers LB Fred Warner

Warner is a stud linebacker and has continued to improve for the 49ers since San Francisco drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, Warner had 118 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and nine pass breakups and he’ll have his hands full against the explosive Miles Sanders. Sanders is going to get his carries and against Warner, he’ll need to win the battle in the passing game as well.

