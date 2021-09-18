Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Eagles were one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in Week 1, and they’ll need another efficient and dominant performance upfront to defeat the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

With next week’s matchup against Dallas looming, here are five matchups to watch on offense for Week 2.

DeVonta Smith-Jalen Reagor vs. 49ers CB group

The 49ers are banged up at the cornerback spot and will look to K'Wuan Williams, Deommodore Lenoir (rookie fifth-round pick), and Ambry Thomas (a rookie third-round pick). Dontae Johnson played 31 snaps in Week 1 after the Niners called him up from the practice squad.

Jordan Mailata-Lane Johnson vs. Niners pass rushers

After signing a massive contract extension, Mailata gets his first high-profile matchup against Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Dee Ford. Bosa had 9 sacks as a rookie in 2019, before missing almost all of 2020 with a torn ACL. He returned against Detroit in Week 1, logging three tackles, including one sack.

Miles Sanders-Kenneth Gainwell vs. Fred Warner 49ers MLB

This will be a huge matchup in both the rushing and passing games, as Warner has established himself as a top-5 middle linebacker. Sanders and Gainwell will have to win matchups in the running game while holding up in pass protection.

Jalen Hurts vs. 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Ryan will employ a defense similar to that of Robert Saleh while putting his own spin on formations and coverage. For the Eagles' second-year star, it'll be about recognizing those formations and other coverages.

Dallas Goedert-Zach Ertz vs. Niners safeties

For the 49ers, safeties Jimmie Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Jaquiski Tartt, and Tavon Wilson will be tasked with slowing down Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

