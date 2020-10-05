Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: 5 matchups to watch on defense

The Eagles and 49ers are just moments away from kicking off their huge Sunday Night football debuts for the 2020 NFL season and with both teams dealing with massive injuries on both sides of the ball, here are five matchups to watch when the Niners have the ball:

1. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz vs. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan

The Eagles defense played well in Week 3 against the Bengals after being shredded by the LA Rams a week prior. Jim Schwartz will once again have hands full with an offensive guru in Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers offense is similar to what Sean McVay and the Rams like to run and with the Niners likely to utilize a ton of motion and presnap movement, Schwartz will need to put his players in good positions.

2. Eagles S Marcus Epps-K’Von Wallace vs. 49ers TE George Kittle

Kittle is returning to the lineup after missing the past two games and the Eagles can’t afford to put a linebacker on him. A physical player who is a punishing runner after the catch and an adept blocker, Kittle will likely deal with Marcus Epps and rookie safety, K’Von Wallace.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in action against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) during the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

3. 49ers LT Trent Williams vs. Eagles Edge Rusher’s Derek Barnett & Josh Sweat

Trent Williams has returned to his Pro Bowl form and he’s helped to solidify the 49ers offensive line. The Eagles defensive line is coming off a huge performance against the Bengals, and they’ll need to pressure Nick Mullens to help their depleted secondary. Barnett and Josh Sweat has shown signs of breaking out and tonight would be a good time.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) during the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

4. Fletcher Cox-Malik Jackson-Javon Hargrave vs. 49ers IOL

