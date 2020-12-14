Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints recap: Everything we know from Jalen Hurts’ first start

Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts offered the Eagles a more athletic option at quarterback and the former Oklahoma Sooner didn’t disappoint, leading Philadelphia to a 24-21 upset win over New Orleans, snapping the Saints nine-game win streak.

Score: Eagles 24 - Saints 21

Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Miles Sanders returned to his explosive ways, carrying the ball 14-times, for 115-yards and two scores. Sanders averaged 8-yards per carry, and also 4 catches for 21-yards. https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1338295765844844550

Javon Hargrave flashing his dominance

Better late than never, and Hargrave is starting to come alive over the past four weeks. On Sunday, he returned to the game-wrecking form that got him a massive deal from the Eagles, logging 4 total tackles, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, and 2 tackles for loss in the upset win at home.

Hurts made history

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts joined Lamar Jackson as the only players since at least 1950 to have 100+ rush yards in their 1st career QB start. https://twitter.com/NFLResearch/status/1338282254641061889

Keys to the game

Philadelphia actually ran the ball, snapping the Saints' 56 games streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher. Hurts (106 yards) and Miles Sanders (115 yards) both topped 100-yards and the Eagles went without a sack or a turnover for the bulk of the game. The Eagles scored 17 first half points after only logging 12-total points in the first have during their previous four games. Eagles LB Duke Riley credited defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for his tip-drill interception. Riley said he gave the ball right to him when he got back to the sideline.

It was over when

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) passes the ball in front of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After New Orleans pulled within three-points, the Eagles were able to secure the onside kick with 1:23 remaining to hold on for the win. The Eagles actually fumbled away a ten-point lead with 1:51 remaining after a Hurts' turnover gave New Orleans the ball back.

Defense played lights out

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) as center Erik McCoy (78) looks on in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles defense contained and harrassed Saints quarterback Taysom Hill all afternoon to the tune of 5 sacks. Josh Sweat and Javon Hargrave both logged two sacks on the evening.