Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Monday, September 19

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 19

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ABC/ESPN+

Record: Philadelphia Eagles (1-0), Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Game Preview

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

The passing game worked just fine in the dominant win over Green Bay to open the season.

The Vikings are going to open it up more under the new coaching staff, Kirk Cousins – who had almost the exact statistical season as the MVP last year, by the way – outplayed Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Jefferson went off with 184 yards and two scores.

Philadelphia wasn’t able to generate enough of a pass rush to get to Jared Goff in the 38-35 Eagle win, there was time to spread the ball around, and that was all combined by a rough day from the run defense.

Everyone will be focusing on the Viking passing attack, but Dalvin Cook ran well against the Packers, and in this, the rotation of Eagle backs – Philadelphia averaged 5.5 yards per carry against the Lions – should be effective.

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

Shhhhhhh. The Philadelphia receiving corps might be better than Minnesota’s.

Jefferson is obviously fantastic, but Adam Thielen isn’t quite the same player of a few years ago. AJ Brown was amazing against the Lions, TE Dallas Goedert was fine, and all of the production came without DeVonta Smith catching a pass.

This will be Smith’s game early on, Jalen Hurts won’t be the sitting duck for the Viking defense that Rodgers was, and the offense will keep up shot for shot with what other side is doing.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s Philadelphia, so you know how this works.

The team will take a nap for long stretches of time, the other side will go on a big run, and then Hurts will rally everyone for a scoring burst to take over. Those points came in the second quarter against Detroit, but they’ll come in the second half at home.

Minnesota will be more steady than sensational, this will be more about Cook running than Cousins winging it around, and the O will work.

The Philadelphia defense, though, will hold firm late after struggling against Detroit in the fourth, and Hurts and Smith will be the story.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Philadelphia 27, Minnesota 24

Line: Philadelphia -2.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings Must See Rating: 4

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

Story originally appeared on College Football News