Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos final injury report
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
#PHIvsDEN Status Report pic.twitter.com/caQZxZdSHG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2021
The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s road matchup at the Broncos and every player on the active roster is currently healthy and set to make the trip to Denver.
Josh Sweat (concussion) and Andre Dillard (knee) are both questionable despite being full participants on Friday.
Sweat’s status will be something to watch on Saturday, while this is the second time this season that Dillard has suffered a knee injury during a light, walkthrough type of setting.
List
5 takeaways from Pitt vs. UNC as Kenny Pickett outdueled Sam Howell
Related
Looking at the Eagles top offseason needs
Eagles to wear black pants with white jerseys in Week 10 against the Broncos
Broncos could without 3 starters on the offensive line for Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles