Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos final injury report

The Eagles released their final injury report for Sunday’s road matchup at the Broncos and every player on the active roster is currently healthy and set to make the trip to Denver.

Josh Sweat (concussion) and Andre Dillard (knee) are both questionable despite being full participants on Friday.

Sweat’s status will be something to watch on Saturday, while this is the second time this season that Dillard has suffered a knee injury during a light, walkthrough type of setting.

