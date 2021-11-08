Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos play Sunday in a Week 10 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST time on CBS.

The Broncos are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 10 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Broncos 24, Eagles 21

Ben Rolfe writes: "For what the Broncos did in Dallas to be meaningful, they have to back it up with a convincing win against the Eagles. In the space of two weeks, the Broncos have turned themselves from a laughingstock into an AFC playoff contender. The Eagles are a tough team to read, but this feels like a game where they ultimately fall short."

Sportsnaut: Broncos 23, Eagles 20

Andrew Buller-Russ writes: "Neither team has been particularly good this season. There was some hope the Broncos would be better with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. After a big win over Dallas last week, we're expecting Denver to keep the momentum."

Will Teddy Bridgewater lead the Denver Broncos past the Philadelphia Eagles in their Week 10 NFL game?

Play Picks: Take the Broncos to cover vs. Eagles in Week 10

Brian Sausa writes: "This won’t be the most-watched game on the slate, but it could be a sneaky good game when the Broncos and Eagles play at Mile High. Many of the questions we have about these two teams, especially on offense, will have answers by this point. Surprisingly enough, the Denver defense ranked the fifth-worst in 2020 in points allowed at home, not that the Eagles scored much on the road. Perhaps things will be different this time around, but this could be a game where the under is with a look."

Sports Interaction: Broncos will cover in Week 10 game vs. Eagles

Payton Matthews writes: "Philadelphia lost 27-24 at home to the Chargers on Sunday despite rushing for 176 yards and two scores – and top running back Miles Sanders didn’t even play. The Eagles defence allowed a fifth different QB this season to complete at least 80 per cent of his passes. Denver was a surprise 30-16 winner in Dallas, rushing for 190 yards and two scores. The defence played fantastic despite having traded star pass rusher Von Miller."

Draft Kings: Go with Broncos to cover vs. Eagles in Week 10 game

Teddy Ricketson writes: "This is going to be a frustrating game for bettors. There have been times where both of these teams have looked like they are the worst team in the league and others where they look like they can’t be beaten. The performance that the Broncos defense had last week is what is making me lean their way this week. Shutting down the Cowboys' offense is not an easy thing to do and the Broncos were up 34-0 at one point. I think their defense rides the momentum to shut down Jalen Hurts and the Eagles and they cover this spread."

Sportsnaut: Broncos, 23, Eagles 17

Vincent Frank writes: "Denver is coming off a strong win over the Cowboys in Week 9. It is also going to be taking on a much lesser team in an attempt to move to 6-4. Look for that to happen."

FiveThirtyEight.com: Broncos have a 68% win probability

The site gives the Eagles a 32% win probability in the NFL Week 10 game.

ESPN: Broncos have a 63.5% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Eagles a 36.2% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 10 NFL game.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos picks, predictions NFL Week 10