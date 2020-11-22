Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns game recap: What we know from ugly 22-17 loss

It was an ugly afternoon in Cleveland and the disgust went beyond the rainy, gloomy weather.

Without Myles Garrett available, the Browns defense was still able to force three turnovers and sack Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz 5 times in Cleveland’s 22-17 victory over the Eagles.

Nick Chubb had 20 carries for 114 yards, including a 54-yard jaunt that set up Kareem Hunt’s touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Baker Mayfield was 12-of-22 for 204 yards, while Eagles star Carson Wentz had a second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Sione Takitaki and he threw another pick in the fourth quarter. Wentz was sacked five times on the afternoon, once for a safety.

The Eagles’ offense gifted nine points to the Browns, with Carson Wentz, and running back Miles Sanders both turning the ball over in the first half, forcing the Eagles to play from behind throughout the game. The Eagles offensive line is banged up and struggled as a whole, while Wentz's 36 sacks lead the NFL.

Eagles again sloppy and inefficient

After spending the week working to clean up their mistakes, the Eagles were again sloppy. Philadelphia had four first-half penalties for 28 yards and they went 2-12 on third down with three turnovers.

Wentz struggled again

Wentz was hot at the start, completing his first four passes for 73 yards and then on a swing pass intended for Miles Sanders or Jalen Reagor, the Eagles star held on for too long and ended up tossing a pick-six to Browns linebacker Sione Takitak. The interception was Wentz's league-leading 17th turnover overall. He made some plays and connected with Richard Rodgers for a 19-yard touchdown as well.

Eagles defense played winning football

The performances aren't always consistent, but the Eagles played well enough to win defensively and held one of the NFL's top rushing attacks to only 126 rushing yards and a touchdown after Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 230 yards on the ground against the Houston Texans in Week 10.