Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Philadelphia (0-0) vs Atlanta (0-0) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Here comes the step up in offense, at least that’s the hope under new head coach Nick Sirianni and with Jalen Hurts the unquestioned starter … for now.

The receiving corps has been boosted, the backfield is stronger, and that attack that didn’t see an interception it didn’t like to throw – and averaged a sad five yards per pass attempt – should be more explosive.

On the other side, the Atlanta running game is very, very thin – it’ll be boom-or-bust through the air in this.

However …

Why Atlanta Will Win

The rebuilding Philadelphia defense needs to prove it can hold up in the secondary against what might be an underappreciated Atlanta passing game.

Losing Julio Jones might have been splashy, but the addition of Kyle Pitts and the expected emergence of a few young receiving stars around Calvin Ridley should produce right away.

And then there are the Philly turnovers. They were a major issue throughout last season, and Hurts has to settle in and be careful right away. That’s not a lock.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta

He’s not on your team unless you’re in a deep league of quarterbacks, but he might be in a perfect fantasy situation. The defense isn’t good enough to shut the Eagles down, the running game will be just okay, and it should be up to Ryan to spread the ball around.

The team might have stunk, but Ryan threw two or more touchdown passes in each of his final three games and hit the 300-yard mark twice.

What’s Going To Happen

The Falcons will actually come through in the clutch.

Philadelphia will look good, play fast, and be dangerous right up until it turns the ball over in key spots.

No, the Atlanta D won’t go from totally miserable to amazing, but it’ll avoid breaking too often after a whole lot of bending.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Atlanta 27, Philadelphia 23

Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

