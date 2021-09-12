Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons: 5 matchups to watch on offense

The Eagles and Falcons are just hours away from kicking off the season opener for both teams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

With both teams debuting first-year head coaches, it’ll offer an interesting dynamic of matchups on both sides of the ball.

Below we’re previewing five matchups to watch on Sunday afternoon.

1. DeVonta Smith-Jalen Reagor vs. Falcons cornerbacks

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A good recipe for any upstart offense is a poor secondary and as Jalen Hurts prepares to make his first start as Philadelphia's full-time starter, Atlanta's suspect cornerback group provides an early option for success. Last season, Atlanta allowed the highest number of pass plays of 20+ yards with 66, while also tying for the third-most TD receptions allowed, with 34. The Falcons have three new starters in their secondary as well with CB Fabian Moreau, S Duron Harmon, and S Erik Harris. Fireworks should fly on offense for the Eagles.

2. Jason Kelce-Seumalo vs. Grady Jarrett

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons' top defensive lineman, Jarrett has risen to elite status in the NFL and he offers any opposing interior offensive line plenty of matchup problems.

3. Miles Sanders vs. Falcons LB Deion Jones

Sep 15, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it's Sanders, Boston Scott, or Kenneth Gainwell, any legitimate success in the running and passing games will come from the Eagles' ability to free up pass catchers against the speedy Atlanta middle linebacker.

4. Ertz-Goedert vs. Duron Harmon-Erik Harris

Photo: Kiel Leggere/Philadelphia Eagles

Story continues

Philadelphia is blessed with two starting tight ends and it'll take a group effort from the Falcons linebackers along with safeties, Duron Harmon and Erik Harris. Ertz and Goedert will present a matchup scenario that should free up the young Philadelphia-wide receiving corps.

5. Sirianni-Shane Steichen vs. Falcons DC Dean Pees

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees came out of retirement to work with new head coach Arthur Smith, and he'll present challenges to the Eagles offensive coaching staff. Pees is similar to Jonathan Gannon and likes to employ different looks upfront. Pees also like to run different coverages and blitzes out of the same formations, which keeps opposing offenses guessing. Look for Sirianni and Shane Steichen to incorporate screen passes and the quick passing game to keep Atlanta's defense off balance.

