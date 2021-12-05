Philadelphia Eagles turn to Gardner Minshew at quarterback to replace injured Jalen Hurts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Philadelphia Eagles are facing the New York Jets with a new quarterback as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Gardner Minshew is getting the start Sunday because Jalen Hurts is out with an ankle injury that he suffered in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.

It's Minshew's first start as an Eagle.

The Eagles (5-7) are looking to go 12-0 against the Jets in their history. It's the most wins without a loss for any team against another in the NFL.

Minshew has started 20 games in his two previous seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was Jacksonville's sixth-round pick in 2019.

But Minshew wasn't going to continue in that role for the Jaguars after they used the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Eagles traded for Minshew on Aug. 27, sending the Jaguars a conditional sixth-round pick.

Minshew was the Eagles' third-string quarterback until they traded Joe Flacco to the Jets on Oct. 25. Minshew only got into one game this season, mopping up in the Eagles' 44-6 win against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 31.

Minshew completed both of his pass attempts for 11 yards.

The Eagles are off next week, so Hurts will have two weeks to recover before facing Washington on Dec. 19.

