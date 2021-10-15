Philadelphia Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Zach Ertz era in Philadelphia came to an end on Friday as the Eagles traded the tight end to the Arizona Cardinals.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

In exchange for Ertz, the Eagles have received a fifth-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft and cornerback Tay Gowan:

Arizona 6th round CB Tay Gowan is headed to Philly as part of the deal. Philly loved him the draft. https://t.co/qgfsEVfsRh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2021

Ertz, 30, has long been linked to a move away from the Eagles either via trade or cut. Speculation insisted that would happen this past offseason, however, it never came to be.

The tight end had wanted a long-term extension from Philly which had seemed unlikely to come. The Eagles also have Dallas Goedert in the fold at the position.

Ertz was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2013.

In his career, Ertz has recorded 579 catches for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler also won Super Bowl LII with the team.

According to Eagles Wire earlier this week, Philadelphia had been fielding trade calls on both Ertz and Goedert ahead of the upcoming NFL trade deadline. The date of that is slated for Nov. 2.

In being traded, Ertz leaves the 2-4 Eagles to join the 5-0 Cardinals, the only remaining undefeated team in the league.

Related