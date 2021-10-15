Philadelphia Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles traded long time tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, saying farewell to one of their most popular and successful offensive players.

Philadelphia will receive rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in return for Ertz.

Arizona tight ends have 16 receptions this season, ranking 27th in the NFL.

Ertz spent his first nine seasons in Philadelphia, earning three Pro Bowl selections and helping lead the Eagles to a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. His 11-yard catch and dive into the end zone was the final touchdown scored in that 41-33 win.

579 receptions

6,267 yards

38 touchdowns

The 30-year-old Ertz has caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and scored 38 touchdowns in his career.

His best season came in 2018 when he had 116 catches for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

In six games this season, Ertz has 18 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns. His final Eagles touchdown – a five-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts – came in the first quarter of Thursday night's 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is not eligible to play in Arizona's game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Tight end Zach Ertz walks off the field after the Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday night, in Ertz's final game with the team.

“He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia.” Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

Ertz is set to make $8.25 million this season, the final year of a five-year, $42.5 million contract extension he signed in 2016.

Gowan was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round (223rd overall) of the 2021 NFL draft out of Central Florida. He has not yet been active in a game this season.

