Longtime Eagles TE, general manager Pete Retzlaff dies at 88

Pete Retzlaff spent 11 seasons with the Eagles, and retired as the franchise's all-time leader in both receptions and receiving yards. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles tight end Pete Retzlaff died on Friday morning due to natural causes, the team announced.

He was 88.

Retzlaff spent more than a decade with the Eagles during the 1950s and 1960s, and was a member of their championship season in 1960. He even spent four years with the team as their general manager, and is just one of nine players to have his number retired by the organization. Retzlaff also served as the president of the NFL Players Association.

The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles legend Pete Retzlaff. pic.twitter.com/yPy7AXyQTN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

"Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a key contributor on our 1960 Championship team, and of course his number 44 was retired after he established numerous receiving records over his 11-year career. But Pete's legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field. He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA. "He stayed connected with the team and the city of Philadelphia for many years after his retirement. I had the pleasure of spending time with Pete over the years and I will always remember him as a true gentleman who was kind and genuine and who connected so well with others. On behalf of the organization, our thoughts are with Pete's family and friends as we mourn the passing of an Eagles legend."

Retzlaff played for the Eagles for 11 seasons from 1956-1966, and racked up more than 7,400 yards and 47 touchdowns. He recorded 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns on 66 receptions, all career highs, during the 1965 season while earning Pro Bowl honors for the fifth time, too.

Retzlaff, who played in college at South Dakota State, was selected in the 22nd round of the 1953 draft by the Detroit Lions, though went to serve in the Army for two years first. The Eagles then claimed him off waivers.

He retired as the team’s then-all-time leader in both receptions and receiving yards.

Pete Retzlaff was named to five Pro Bowls and still ranks 10th on our all-time touchdowns list. pic.twitter.com/0h2wMWSo5j — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2020

"Pete was proud to have played his entire career in Philadelphia," the Retzlaff family said in a statement. "Our family can't thank the Eagles and the wonderful fans enough for their support that bolstered his playing years and beyond. "Pete set lofty goals for himself. He believed in hard work, honesty, and always giving 100 percent effort. Throughout his life, he believed in giving back to the community as a thank you for what they gave to him. Thank you to all of Philadelphia."

